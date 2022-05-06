ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares suffer worst week in 2 months; tech, retail fall

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
May 6 (Reuters) - European shares chalked up their worst week in two months on Friday, with tech stocks and retailers feeling the brunt of selling on the prospect of bigger interest rate hikes to tame decades-high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1.9%, with retailers (.SXRP) down 2.0% and technology stocks (.SX8P) off 2.4%.

The retail index hit its lowest in two years after a string of weak earnings reports that highlighted the fallout from surging inflation, the Ukraine war and a fresh round of lockdowns in China.

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) dropped 3.6% as it lowered expectations for 2022 sales, with renewed COVID-related lockdowns in Greater China hitting the German sportswear company. read more

Tech shares took cues from declines in growth stocks on Wall Street, which were dragged down by elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

Data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth, exacerbating fears of bigger interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. read more

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates later this year, with some analysts expecting a hike as early as July after recent record euro zone inflation readings.

"We agree with investors that the ECB is likely to raise interest rates by 25 bp (basis points) in July," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, warning the worst is yet to come for the euro zone economy.

"Shortages are likely to continue weighing on activity and higher inflation will eat further into real incomes."

Meanwhile, a recession warning from the Bank of England weighed on UK stocks.

Oil & gas stocks (.SXEP) were among the few gainers in Europe, up 0.5% as crude prices traded above $110 a barrel ahead of an impending European Union embargo on Russian oil.

Among other companies reporting results, ING Groep NV (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch bank, fell 4.7% as it posted worse-than-expected quarterly net income, including a surge in provisions for bad loans due to its exposure in Russia and Ukraine. read more

Danish medical device maker Ambu (AMBUb.CO) tumbled 11.8% after providing a downbeat forecast for full-year earnings due to supply-chain issues and hospital labour shortages.

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols (GRLS.MC) gained 9.4% as it reported the volumes of blood plasma it collected reached pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

Drivers in 2022 face an increasingly painful experience every time they fill up their gas tanks. National-average regular unleaded gas prices sit at $4.23 per gallon as of this writing – up 2% from $4.13 just a week ago, up 29% from $3.28 at the start of the year and 45% higher than the $2.91 national average a year ago.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Here's why food shortages are unlikely to occur in the U.S.

The war in Ukraine is putting a massive strain on the global food supply. Food prices are rising at historic rates, while prices for commodities like wheat and corn are at their highest levels in a decade. Despite those factors, experts don't expect food shortages to occur in the United...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

