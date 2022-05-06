ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

IAG Sees Profitable Year Despite Lower Capacity: The London Rush

By Charles Capel
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. International...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Atlas Air profits in Q1 from supply chain snarls, long-term contracts

Higher yields and long-term contracts powered Atlas Air Worldwide to record first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted net income of $88.8 million amid mixed signs of softening in the global air cargo market. Revenue was 20% higher than a year ago and it was the third consecutive quarter for Atlas with revenue above $1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Sweetgreen losses widen despite 67% jump in quarterly sales

Sweetgreen reported mixed results for its first quarter. Its losses widened, primarily due to a $21 million increase in stock-based compensation. Revenue climbed 67%, fueled by a 35% increase in same-store sales and a 10% increase in menu prices. Sweetgreen on Thursday reported widening losses for its first quarter, but...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iag#British Airways#S A
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Amazon dominates the e-commerce and cloud computing markets, both of which are growing quickly. PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet, and the company is monetizing Venmo more effectively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group Grows First Quarter Results on TV Ad Bounce Back, Streaming Boom

Traditional TV advertising revenue rebounded and streaming growth took off in the first quarter for European TV and production giant RTL Group, which reported its latest results Friday. Group revenue for the quarter was up 11.3 percent to $1.64 billion (1.56 billion euro), with TV advertising climbing 11.2 percent over the year-ago period and streaming revenue jumping 23.1 percent. RTL Group said its SVOD platforms RTL+ (German-speaking) and Videoland (Dutch) added 1.6 million additional subscribers, taking their joint total to 4.3 million, a 58.2 percent increase over this time last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to Star...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Global shares rise as earnings boost, U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a two-decade high against rivals on Thursday, as Wall Street rallied and European shares rose from six-week lows with strong earnings reports offseting gloomy U.S. economic data. The yen dropped to a 20-year low after the Bank of Japan vowed to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Conduent Stock Dropped 17% Today

Conduent's outlook for the next two years leaves a lot to be desired. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Developer Stocks Drop as Growth Concerns Rise: Evergrande Update

Chinese developer stocks dropped and high-yield dollar bonds fell, as positive sentiment generated by last week’s policy vows further eroded after the nation’s top leaders reaffirmed support for strict Covid policies. A Bloomberg Intelligence index of property stocks fell as much as 2.8% Friday, while a gauge tracking...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Any India Curbs on Wheat Exports Would Hurt Its Neighbors Most

Any restrictions on wheat exports by India will likely hurt neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka most, while some Middle Eastern and Asian markets would also be affected. The food ministry said India doesn’t see a case for controlling wheat exports, but cut the estimate for 2021-22 production. Bloomberg...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

Software Stocks Take the Harshest Blows in Brutal Tech Selloff

Software shares took their hardest hit since March 2020 as investors shunned the priciest corner of the U.S. technology group that’s particularly vulnerable to higher interest-rates and slower economic growth. Tech losses were huge on Thursday with the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index sinking more than 5%. But for software...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Copper Bulls Tested as Rampant Inflation Risks Destroying Demand

Copper bulls are facing a test of nerves as investors across financial markets focus on the risk that China’s Covid crackdown could combine with wider inflationary shocks to bring global growth to a grinding halt. Prices for the metal known as an economic bellwether fell almost 9% over a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European shares suffer worst week in 2 months; tech, retail fall

May 6 (Reuters) - European shares chalked up their worst week in two months on Friday, with tech stocks and retailers feeling the brunt of selling on the prospect of bigger interest rate hikes to tame decades-high inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1.9%, with retailers (.SXRP) down...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy