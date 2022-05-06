ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Forecast to 2026 - Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Food and Pharmaceutical Products to Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Industry (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology), Food & Animal Feed (Fish, Vegetable), Commercial Beverage, Microbiology, Water, Environmental and Technology (PCR) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global laboratory proficiency testing market is projected to reach USD 1.4...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Dublin, CA
Business
City
Dublin, CA
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Clinical Laboratory#Pharmaceuticals#Market Trends#Food Animal Feed Lrb#Pcr#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Clia#Aplac#Clsi
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Mondelez plans to sell Trident, Dentyne among other brands

May 10 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) said on Tuesday it plans to sell its chewing gum business, including brands Trident and Dentyne, in developed markets, as well as its Halls cough drop brand, as the company focuses on chocolates and snacks. The Cadbury maker, which will keep its...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy