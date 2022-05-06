Pantown Brewing Wins Gold At World Beer Cup

When I think about coffee shops, the last thing I think about is food items. But honestly, they have really come a long way with that sort of thing. And it's not just pastries or baked goods. There are choices of breakfast sandwiches too. But up to now, Minnesota based Caribou coffee has only had one plant based sandwich. And it wasn't completely vegan. The meat was plant based, but some of the other ingredients were not vegan friendly.

3 DAYS AGO