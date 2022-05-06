ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Gears Up for Summer

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs warmer weather arrives on Delmarva, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) is planning a wide array of activities and programs. Trails and facilities, including a new pavilion, have been expanded and upgraded. CBEC Executive Director Vicki Paulas stated, “We are so excited to press forward on our mission – serving...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Longtime family manufactured housing company sold

A longtime family business that has provided housing to thousands of people has been sold. RHP Properties of Farmington Hill, Mich., announced April 26 it had purchased the manufactured home communities of Colonial East, Sussex East and Sussex West, which had been owned by members of the Class and Pasckiewicz families since 1972. The purchase includes 690 units and two clubhouses and pools. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WMDT.com

Salisbury resources available for citizens as they re-enter society

SALISBURY, Md. — One of those programs that the state’s attorney’s office is involved in – is called LEAD. That’s the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. They’re teaming up with the Wicomico County Health Department and the Salisbury Police Department to help released inmates who have served their time adjust back to society. Officials say this program is able to provide more specialized attention to each individual.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

A look at Wicomico County’s only lavender farm

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Lavender is known as a calming, peaceful herb, and one couple in Wicomico County wants to share that with the entire community. They’re the owners of the only lavender farm in the county, where you can pick your own bundles and shop a slew of lavender infused products.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Mosquito Shield now serving southern Delaware

Few things ruin an enjoyable day outside more than the constant buzzing and biting of mosquitoes. That’s why Brad and Kristi Sutliffe are opening Mosquito Shield of Southern Delaware. There’s been an explosion of homes that need the service, said Brad. Mosquito Shield is a seasonal business that...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Environmental Education#Signage#Birds#Gears#Cbec Education
Cape Gazette

Lewes railroad association restoring caboose

The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association is keeping to its mission to preserve and interpret railroad history in Lewes and Sussex County. The association is restoring a 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. Currently lettered DCLR 1000 for Delaware Coast Line Railroad, the caboose served Sussex County for many years until 2017, including playing a role in the Queen Anne’s Railroad tourist operation in the 1990s.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Developer presents concept plans for Milton storage facility

A Maryland-based developer is proposing to build a storage facility on a commercial lot on Route 16 near Union Street Extended in Milton. Peak Management LLC of Nottingham, Md., unveiled plans to the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission April 19, for a facility known as YourSpace Self Storage. The property is zoned C-1 commercial, and self-storage would require a special-use permit.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Ocean City in Clean Up Mode After Storm

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Henlopen Hotel Memories of the 1960s program set May 20

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society will offer an encore presentation of The Henlopen Hotel: A Special Time, A Special Place, at 4 p.m., Friday, May 20, at the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The program is a visual presentation of stories and images that showcase the memories of John Witmer. Employed as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach to install bike sharrows as summer approaches

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach will start placing bike sharrow symbols along certain roadways next week. The symbols will be placed along Rehoboth Avenue, Bayard Avenue, Henlopen Avenue, and State Road. Rather than a separate bike lane, a sharrow is a symbol painted on the road that indicates that those riding bikes and those driving cars must share the road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Joe Morris Memorial Flounder Tournament set May 20

Friday, May 20 is the date for the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament, and as always, one-half of the $40 entry fee will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. This organization not only does research to find new treatments for this incurable cancer, it also provides help to those affected by it. In addition to the tournament fee, you may also purchase long- and short-sleeved T-shirts, bucktails and floating jigs, with the money from those sales also going to PanCAN. Just an FYI – the bright-green bucktail with a brown Gulp! crawfish has been my go-to rig for canal flounder for the past few years.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Women’s Club of Milton members sew bears to sow comfort

Several members of the Women’s Club of Milton gather the third Tuesday of each month to keep up a tradition that started many years ago. With love in their hearts, the women sew comfort bears for delivery to those needing solace throughout Sussex County. The history of making comfort...
MILTON, DE
Kent County News

Pet of the Week

Hero was found on the side of the road next to his brother by our partner shelter in Louisiana. Both were covered in wounds. Unfortunately, Hero’s brother had already succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive. He refused to…
KENT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy