British Airways-owner IAG Scales Back Summer Ramp-up To Avoid Disruptions

By Paul Sandle
International Business Times
 2 days ago

British Airways-owner IAG cut back plans to ramp up short-haul flights to avoid disruption at Heathrow airport this summer, sending its shares skidding 8% on Friday after admitting it doesn't have enough staff to cope. The company, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, has struggled with crew...

