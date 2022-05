SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO