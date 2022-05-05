ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Polarimetry of faint light

By Giampaolo Pitruzzello
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, writing in Optica, Nan Hu, Yun Meng and colleagues, in a collaboration between...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The loss of ions from Venus through the plasma wake

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in two authors' names. A. Mura and A. Milillo (Instituto di Fisica dello Spazio Interplanetari, Rome, Italy) originally were listed as M. Mura and M. Milillo. Swedish Institute of Space Physics, Kiruna, Sweden. S. Barabash,Â R. Lundin,Â Y. Futaana,Â...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A low-dimensional representation of arm movements and hand grip forces in post-stroke individuals

Characterizing post-stroke impairments in the sensorimotor control of arm and hand is essential to better understand altered mechanisms of movement generation. Herein, we used a decomposition algorithm to characterize impairments in end-effector velocity and hand grip force data collected from an instrumented functional task in 83 healthy control and 27 chronic post-stroke individuals with mild-to-moderate impairments. According to kinematic and kinetic raw data, post-stroke individuals showed reduced functional performance during all task phases. After applying the decomposition algorithm, we observed that the behavioural data from healthy controls relies on a low-dimensional representation and demonstrated that this representation is mostly preserved post-stroke. Further, it emerged that reduced functional performance post-stroke correlates to an abnormal variance distribution of the behavioural representation, except when reducing hand grip forces. This suggests that the behavioural repertoire in these post-stroke individuals is mostly preserved, thereby pointing towards therapeutic strategies that optimize movement quality and the reduction of grip forces to improve performance of daily life activities post-stroke.
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snspd
Nature.com

Height identification of water-permeable fractured zone based on synchronous movement in overlying strata

Height identification of water-permeable fractured zone (WPFZ) is one of the decisive influence factors for mining safety, especially in some specific conditions, such as mining under aquifer. In order to demonstrate the formation process of the WPFZ, the scaling model experiment is carried out. Through the analysis of movement and breaking in overlying strata, the WPFZ height is significantly affected by mining range, movement characteristics of key strata and its follow-up strata. Based on the research findings, a new theoretical method, " overlying strata synchronous movement method " (OSSM) is established to predict the WPFZ height. Taking 3301 mining face of Zhujiamao Coal Mine in China as the engineering background, the WPFZ height is estimated by OSSM. Additionally, the field detection is carried out by the downhole segmented water injection method combined with borehole camera method. By comparing the results of different methods, the accuracy of OSSM is verified and the WPFZ height is determined finally. WhatÂ´s more, various methods for determining WPFZ height are evaluated.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE

