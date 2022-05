DigitalBridge Group Inc. has emerged as a suitor for data-center operator Switch Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. DigitalBridge is vying against an arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for Las Vegas-based Switch, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter is private. Any deal, if reached, may be announced on Tuesday, when Switch is slated to report earnings.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO