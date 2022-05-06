ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Your Dog to Dinner with St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide

By Pete Hanson
Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that. Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite...

