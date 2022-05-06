ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Facts to Celebrate Minnesota’s 164th Birthday (May 11th)

By Abbey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota became the 32nd state in the union on May 11th, 1858. To celebrate our great state's 164th birthday, here are some fun facts you can share with your friends and coworkers this week. There are actually 11,842 lakes in our state that measure 10 acres or more. Imagine...

How Minnesota Ranks in Craft Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Craft brewers from all across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the annual Craft Brewers Conference. How does Minnesota stack up when it comes to the number of breweries we have in our state? There are 226 craft breweries in Minnesota which ranks us 15th nationally.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man Shares Survival Story After Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, 23 million dollars to the Us IRS

As the GolfMagic site reports, Tiger Woods would have earned around $60 million in 2021. An amount that makes you dizzy when you know that the Tiger, victim of a very serious car accident fifteen months ago, has not played in any tournament during the calendar year. These 60 million...
INCOME TAX
Minnesota Twins 2022 Special Events & Promotions

Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins special events and promotions schedule for 2022. The team, is off to a great start, sitting in first place in the American League Central Division with series this week against the Houston Astros at Target Field. 2022 Special Events & Promotion Highlights. Dollar...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Foley Swimming Pool Sets Tentative Opening Date of June 8th, 2022

Is there anything better than doing a cannonball into a pool on a hot summer day? We will be doing that soon enough at the Foley Municipal Swimming Pool. The Foley Municipal Swimming pool is one of the few outdoor aquatic centers in the area. The pool is open seven days a week throughout the summer, offering water fun for all ages.
FOLEY, MN
Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
Allegiant Air Announces Return to St. Cloud

ST CLOUD -- Allegiant Air will return to the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The airline announced it will return this fall with twice-weekly non-stop flights to Phoenix/Mesa and Punta Gorda/Fort Meyers during their winter season, which runs from October through mid-February. Routes will run Sundays and Thursdays to Florida, and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
