Barta, Patricia Jeanne

Kenneth Lee Rumelhart Kenneth Lee Rumelhart 68 of Springfield, Oregon passed away on April 2. 2022 after a battle with cancer. Ken was born to James Pier and Jean Thomas Rumelhart on September 9,1953 Klamath Falls, Oregon. Ken was preceded in death by his younger sister Susan Rumelhart. Survived by his parents James and Jean Rumelhart and his brother Daniel (Darla) Rumelhart Springfield Oregon, Three nieces, Courtney (Patrick) Imholt Springfield, Oregon, Crescent Jones-Rumelhart Arcata, CA, Elisha Lee -Adams (Anthony) Victoria, BC, and extended Family and special friends Herts and Li-ying Chen and Family, Portland, Oregon. Ken was passionate about many social issues and dedicated the majority of his adult life to the well being of his immediate family. His love and dedication will be his enduring legacy. Outspoken on political and social issues. He had knowledge on a kaleidoscope of topics. Ken graduated from Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Portland Community College and Portland State University with Double Bachelor Degrees with Honours. He was gifted with enthusiasm and passion for lifelong learning. His ability to retain information and his organizational skills will always be remembered. Ken was plagued with a lifetime of back injuries and surgeries; his ability to suffer from chronic pain and continue to be civil and passionate to others will not be forgotten by those that understood him. Ken enjoyed wintering in Yuma Arizona, while in Yuma he enjoyed playing pool, swimming, volunteering and adventuring in Mexico. Recently, he looked forward to being with his friends playing pool at the Springfield Elks. He loved travel, playing cards, cooking, camping , fishing ,rafting etc.. His most outstanding characteristic was his love of family and friends . He will be missed by all. We love you Ken. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, May 13, 2022 at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, Oregon 97477. Donations may be made to Egan Warming Center.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO