ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Barta, Patricia Jeanne

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Jeanne (Walker) Barta died on April 26th, 2022...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Rumelhart, Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee Rumelhart Kenneth Lee Rumelhart 68 of Springfield, Oregon passed away on April 2. 2022 after a battle with cancer. Ken was born to James Pier and Jean Thomas Rumelhart on September 9,1953 Klamath Falls, Oregon. Ken was preceded in death by his younger sister Susan Rumelhart. Survived by his parents James and Jean Rumelhart and his brother Daniel (Darla) Rumelhart Springfield Oregon, Three nieces, Courtney (Patrick) Imholt Springfield, Oregon, Crescent Jones-Rumelhart Arcata, CA, Elisha Lee -Adams (Anthony) Victoria, BC, and extended Family and special friends Herts and Li-ying Chen and Family, Portland, Oregon. Ken was passionate about many social issues and dedicated the majority of his adult life to the well being of his immediate family. His love and dedication will be his enduring legacy. Outspoken on political and social issues. He had knowledge on a kaleidoscope of topics. Ken graduated from Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Portland Community College and Portland State University with Double Bachelor Degrees with Honours. He was gifted with enthusiasm and passion for lifelong learning. His ability to retain information and his organizational skills will always be remembered. Ken was plagued with a lifetime of back injuries and surgeries; his ability to suffer from chronic pain and continue to be civil and passionate to others will not be forgotten by those that understood him. Ken enjoyed wintering in Yuma Arizona, while in Yuma he enjoyed playing pool, swimming, volunteering and adventuring in Mexico. Recently, he looked forward to being with his friends playing pool at the Springfield Elks. He loved travel, playing cards, cooking, camping , fishing ,rafting etc.. His most outstanding characteristic was his love of family and friends . He will be missed by all. We love you Ken. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, May 13, 2022 at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, Oregon 97477. Donations may be made to Egan Warming Center.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Herald and News

Sporrer, David R.

On April 30, 2022, at 10pm David R. Sporrer passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. David was survived by his wife, Sarah Sporrer, and their children: Ursula, Chantel, Bret, Christopher, and Amy. His ten grandchildren filled his heart and his lap! He was preceded in death by his parents and seven older siblings. David was born December 14, 1943, in Aberdeen, S.D. He attended Gilcrest high school, class of 1962. A veteran of the U.S. Army preceded his logging career. He partnered with his brother-in-law Lee Smith to form Lee Smith Logging. After 47 years in logging, he returned to spend time with his family. David enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and family throughout his life. David was one of those "Larger-Than-Life-Men" who had a calm approach to everything. He always left everyone with a feeling of "Its all going to work out!" After a peaceful valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, may he now rest in peace. Memorial contributions may be made to a . A celebration of David's life will be from 1pm to 3pm on Sat., June 11, 2022 at Yesterday's Plaza, 125 N. 9th St., Klamath Falls. Private interment was at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascasdecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Teel, Louella May "Willie"

Louella "Willie" May Teel, 63, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away at Sky Lakes Medical Center on May 3, 2022. At her request, no formal funeral services will be held. Those wishing to do so, may make memorial contributions to Klamath Hospice / 4745 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy