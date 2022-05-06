Gibson, William

On April 30, 2022, at 10pm David R. Sporrer passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. David was survived by his wife, Sarah Sporrer, and their children: Ursula, Chantel, Bret, Christopher, and Amy. His ten grandchildren filled his heart and his lap! He was preceded in death by his parents and seven older siblings. David was born December 14, 1943, in Aberdeen, S.D. He attended Gilcrest high school, class of 1962. A veteran of the U.S. Army preceded his logging career. He partnered with his brother-in-law Lee Smith to form Lee Smith Logging. After 47 years in logging, he returned to spend time with his family. David enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and family throughout his life. David was one of those "Larger-Than-Life-Men" who had a calm approach to everything. He always left everyone with a feeling of "Its all going to work out!" After a peaceful valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, may he now rest in peace. Memorial contributions may be made to a . A celebration of David's life will be from 1pm to 3pm on Sat., June 11, 2022 at Yesterday's Plaza, 125 N. 9th St., Klamath Falls. Private interment was at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascasdecremations.com .

