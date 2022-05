This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of West 11th Street and South Grand Avenue for a stop sign violation. An occupant of the vehicle was found to have a warrant out of the State of Kansas for Fraud. Tyrone E. Smith, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Smith was booked on the warrant and placed on a 24 hour hold pending state Fugitive From Justice charges.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO