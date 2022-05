In addition to classes for 4-year-olds across the county, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ prekindergarten program will feature seven classes for 3-year-olds for the first time in the 2022-2023 school year. Parents who wish to apply for their child to attend Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ prekindergarten program may do so online for schools that host programs beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO