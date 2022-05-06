ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry weekend ahead

By Hannah Evans
WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers south of the Mohawk Valley. High 65. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 60. Low 37. A storm system will make a close pass to Central New York, bringing mainly cloud cover...

www.wktv.com

