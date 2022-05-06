Dry weekend ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40. Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s. Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast through this evening heading into tonight. The heavier rain is going to remain south of the stationary front south of our area. Southern Otsego County might see a few light sprinkles but areas north will remain dry. Tonight a low of 40. Tomorrow, if you're looking to participate in the Heart Run and Walk, be sure to bring a light jacket. Temperatures in the early morning will be in the upper 40s and reach the low 50s later on. It will also be a little breezy. In the afternoon, highs for the day will reach the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

