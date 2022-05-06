ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

‘Ninja Bank Robber’ on the loose

gallupsun.com
 4 days ago

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the “Ninja Bank Robber,” an individual responsible for a bank robbery on April 26. At approximately 3:30 pm, an unknown male entered Bank of the West, 5401 Central Ave. NE,...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seeking Grants Wells Fargo robber

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Grants police are asking for help identifying a woman they say robbed a Wells Fargo. They say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on First Street. The woman pulled a gun and demanded money from a teller. She is described as white, with long brown hair, and mascara all […]
GRANTS, NM
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Fbi#Fraud#Bank Of The West#Ne
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy