Albuquerque, NM

Mariano Lake man sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter

 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE – Getting behind the wheel of an ATV while he was intoxicated led to one man accidentally killing his grandson. Harrison Davis, 60, of Mariano Lake, and an enrolled member of the...

KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Albuquerque, NM
Navajo, NM
Albuquerque, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest warrant issued for teen regarding Roswell teens’ deaths

Correction Appended ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have issued an arrest warrant for one teen and seek information regarding a second shooting suspect in connection to two teens’ deaths at a park and seek. They’re searching for 15-year-old Jayvin Montoya, who’s been charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery, conspiracy, and unlawful […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police make arrest in street racing murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made a second arrest in a murder at an illegal street racing event. Jose Cuevas turned himself in after a warrant went out for his arrest. Investigators say Cuevas and another man, Isaiah Perez, were at a street racing event near Double Eagle Airport in August. They say the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

