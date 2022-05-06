ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the McClugage Bridge construction project? Get a close-up look and details

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
Construction of the new eastbound span of the McClugage Bridge that began in 2019 continues, with the new bridge expected to open in autumn 2023.

The new three-lane span will replace the original McClugage Bridge , which opened in 1948. (A westbound three-lane companion bridge was built in 1982.)

The overall planned expense is about $167 million and remains on budget, said Nick Volk, a construction field engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

NOW: Watch live traffic and road conditions on the McClugage Bridge in Peoria with BridgeCam

What's on tap for 2022?

Volk said the emphasis in 2022 will continue to be building the bridge piers and abutments, with the goal to have all of them completed this year. The contractor will also begin setting beams and assembling the arch span. The arch will be assembled downstream of the work area and, when complete, lifted and set onto the two piers over the navigation channel.

The whole project is expected to be completed by autumn 2024, Volk said. "The final year will be to finish the bridge over Adams Street and remove the old eastbound structure." He said it’s likely that a combination of dismantling and implosion will be used to demolish the old bridge.

Volk previously told the Journal Star that people might recognize the new structure as one that resembles the Interstate 39 span that crosses the Illinois River near LaSalle .

Ask Dean: What's up with this mysterious McClugage Bridge off-ramp to nowhere?

Extra: Peoria's bridges over the Illinois River have interesting origins

A trail and a memorial

The new bridge will feature a 14-foot-wide, multi-use path for walkers and bikers. The path will require two trailheads, one on each side of the river. The one on the Peoria side will be across the street from the Hardee's at 3505 NE Adams St.

A parking lot will be built, and the Ironworkers Memorial will be moved from its spot on East Lorentz Avenue. The memorial commemorates three men killed when the eastbound span was rehabilitated in 2000.

Volk said a small portion of the old eastbound bridge will be placed in the trailhead area along with informational signage. The bridge path will connect to the Rock Island Trail via Eureka Street.

Related: Construction of Peoria's new McClugage Bridge continues. Here's what's expected in 2021

Related: What to expect in 2022 as McClugage Bridge project in Peoria begins to take its final shape

More information and updates on the project can be found at mcclugagebridge.com .

