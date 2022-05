You can do a lot of things in Hell, and the tiny town in Michigan did a unique thing yesterday (4/24). They elected a cat to serve as mayor of the city for a day. Jinx, a black cat with more than 735,000 followers on TikTok and about 400,000 followers on Instagram, got to be the mayor of Hell for the entire day. Hell is located about 15 miles south of Howell in Livingston County.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO