Since the 1920s, medicine cabinets have been the go-to space-saving storage in bathrooms, but designer Emily Henderson doesn’t understand why. In her new book, The New Design Rules, Henderson goes in-depth on all things interior design—from choosing between a lever and single-handle faucet to the exact height for a mudroom bench. And in the bathroom chapter, she spends two pages making it clear that she has never been a fan of the obvious choice. In an excerpt, Henderson not only explains her reasoning but offers her favorite alternative (and one genius hack) for both those in need of organization solutions and short on square footage.

