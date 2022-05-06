ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs 3-year contract extension

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Premier...

KTVZ

Guardiola gets spiky with Liverpool over City title rivalry

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s team is top of the English Premier League playing a widely admired style of soccer. But that didn’t stop the Manchester City manager claiming Sunday that “everyone in this country supports Liverpool.” He gave the title rivalry a spiky edge after City went three points clear of Liverpool with three games to go by routing Newcastle 5-0. Guardiola accused another reporter of being a Liverpool fan in response to a routine question about the win.
KTVZ

Klopp laughs off Guardiola barbs as heat-of-moment comments

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off some barbs from counterpart Pep Guardiola that have inflamed the Premier League title race and says they are heat-of-the-moment comments likely fueled by Manchester City’s painful elimination from the Champions League. Guardiola said in an outburst after City’s 5-0 win over Newcastle that “everyone in the country” supports Liverpool and pointed out that the Reds have only won the Premier League once in 30 years despite having a strong record in the Champions League. Klopp didn’t appear in a mood to fight back and laughed as Guardiola’s words were read to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE

