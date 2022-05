BMW M2 – Say Hello to the iDrive 8 Infotainment System. While our spy photographers managed to get up close and personal with this M2 prototype, BMW did a pretty good job of covering the dash, so we can’t see too much. What we can see, though, is that there are two large display screens – one ahead of the driver and one on top of the center stack. This is essentially confirmation that the M2 will feature BMW’s new iDrive 8 infotainment system. Interestingly enough, this system has trickled down the lineup quickly as it was once just limited to BMW’s electric vehicles like the i4, and was just recently revealed in the 7 Series, so it’s quite a big deal that it’s landing in the M2 so quickly. We do expect the regular 2 Series to get the same dash layout and display sometime down the road.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO