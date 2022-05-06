Pantown Brewing Wins Gold At World Beer Cup

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.1. The Golden MillDetails: Bring a group and compare notes on the terrace's 56 different self-pour taps.Go when: You want to set up camp at a long table on a good weather day.Address: 1012 Ford St. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Dakota Thornton, The Golden Mill2. LingerDetails: A top-tier boozy brunch spot inspired by kitchens around the world. John suggests the bottomless mimosas.Bonus: Not far away is sister restaurant El Five, serving small plates with flavors from Spain, North Africa and the Middle East. Address: 2030 W. 30th Ave. A look inside Linger. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images3. 54ThirtyDetails: An upscale perch slinging craft cocktails and skyline sights atop Le Méridien downtown.Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink. Address: 1475 California St. The unbeatable view at 54Thirty. Photo courtesy of Wes Anderson, Le Méridien Denver Downtown

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO