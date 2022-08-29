ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one of the most financially forgiving cities in the already-inexpensive Midwest.

Look: 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

To find out where those cities are, GOBankingRates used cost-of-living data from Sperling's Best Places and rent data from ApartmentList to find the cities where daily life is cheap and the average one-bedroom apartment is affordable. Finally, the study used data from AreaVibes to isolate the low-rent, low-cost cities that also have comparably high livability scores, which are calculated based on quality-of-life factors such as crime and amenities.

If your retirement income consists of Social Security alone, your dollars will go further in the Midwest than in just about any other region of the country -- and these 12 cities are the very best of them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQrxk_0fUv8ar400

Evansville, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $798
  • Cost of living index: 78.5
  • Livability score: 58

Evansville residents struggle with the second-highest rent of all of the cities profiled here and the second-lowest livability score -- it's one of only two places that are mired in the 50s. Its cost-of-living index is 21.5 percentage points below the national average -- good in the country overall, but just OK in the Midwest.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjDhL_0fUv8ar400

Cleveland

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $817
  • Cost of living index: 72.6
  • Livability score: 60

Cleveland's livability score is tied for the third-worst spot on the list despite the fact that its average rent is the highest of the bunch. In fact, it's the only city on the list where the average one-bedroom goes for more than $800. The silver lining is its low cost of living, which is on the cheaper half of the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wX8k7_0fUv8ar400

South Bend, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $736
  • Cost of living index: 68.4
  • Livability score: 57

South Bend holds the distinction of having the lowest livability score among all 12 cities. On the flip side of the coin, it boasts the lowest cost-of-living index, so day-to-day life is close to as cheap as it gets. In terms of rent, South Bend is smack in the middle of the pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1DGY_0fUv8ar400

Wichita, Kansas

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $716
  • Cost of living index: 82.1
  • Livability score: 60

Wichita's livability score is on the low side of the list and its cost of living is on the high side. One reason that you might consider living there on Social Security alone, however, is the city's relatively low rent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJcHL_0fUv8ar400

Topeka, Kansas

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $704
  • Cost of living index: 79
  • Livability score: 61

About two hours northeast of Wichita is the capital city of Topeka, which also offers easy proximity to Kansas City, Mo. Topeka has a low cost of living -- you can expect to pay 79 cents on the national average's dollar -- although compared to the other cities in this ranking, it's right in the middle. In terms of housing, rent is lower there than in all but three other cities on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfZEL_0fUv8ar400

Williston, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $740
  • Cost of living index: 97.8
  • Livability score: 72

One of just four cities to rank above 70, Williston's livability score puts it in the top one-third of the Midwest rankings. Compared to the others, rent is high-ish, but not terribly high. The tradeoff is the cost of living. You'll spend only 2.2 percentage points less in Williston than you would in the nation as a whole, which is the highest index you'll find on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2AHh_0fUv8ar400

Toledo, Ohio

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $701
  • Cost of living index: 72.7
  • Livability score: 62

Toledo has plenty of low prices to brag about, even by the standards of the Midwest. Only two cities offer cheaper average rent, and just three have lower cost of living. Its middling livability score of 62, however, is just OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmOA8_0fUv8ar400

Akron, Ohio

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $694
  • Cost of living index: 69.5
  • Livability score: 62

One of a pair cities with a sub-70 cost-of-living index, day-to-day life is cheaper in Akron than in every city on this list except for South Bend. Likewise, the city is one of only two on the list with sub-$700 rent -- a one-bedroom apartment is cheaper there, on average, than in every other city except the one that landed the first-place spot. Its livability score is below average nationally; but, in this ranking, it's right in the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nA6Zn_0fUv8ar400

Fargo, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $787
  • Cost of living index: 91.9
  • Livability score: 76

Rent in Fargo is more expensive than in all but two cities on this list, and it's also one of only two cities with a cost-of-living index above 90. It appears high in the rankings, however, because of the high quality of life that retirees will find there -- no other city can match its livability score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhrmE_0fUv8ar400

Davenport, Iowa

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $733
  • Cost of living index: 81.7
  • Livability score: 69

Compared to the national average, the cost of living in Davenport is excellent, but compared to the inexpensive cities profiled here, it doesn't even make it into the top half. Rent, too, is just average by the standards of the best cities in the Midwest for retirees who rely on Social Security -- only its livability score breaches the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YMmm_0fUv8ar400

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $773.00
  • Cost of living index: 78.9
  • Livability score: 75

Fort Wayne has a cost of living that's very low compared to the national average, but right in the middle of the cities on this list, and its rent is high compared to the others. What makes Fort Wayne a beacon, then? Only one other city in this ranking can top the quality of life found in Fort Wayne, as measured by its relatively high livability score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJjAg_0fUv8ar400

Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • 2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $685
  • Cost of living index: 88.2
  • Livability score: 74

With a rare sub-$700 monthly rent, no other city can boast lower housing costs than Grand Forks. Although its cost of living is on the high side, its super-low rent buys you the No. 3-highest qualify of life on this list.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places in the Midwest to live on only a Social Security check based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,618.29, sourced from the Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) the average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList; and (4) livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined, with the lowest score being the best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 26, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Indiana State
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Midwest#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Ssa#Sperling S Best Places#Evansville
moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
HEALTH
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
187K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy