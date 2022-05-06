ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Video: Loaded gun confiscated from Duluth student, student taken into custody

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loaded gun was confiscated from a student at the Area Learning Center in Duluth Wednesday morning, the district says. Two staff members reportedly informed an administrator they believed a student...

