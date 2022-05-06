ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan’s prime minister hints at June reopening for tourists

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N91kk_0fUv4aQY00

Japan ’s prime minister has hinted that Japan could open to international tourists as soon as June.

Addressing a City of London Corporation event in the capital yesterday, prime minister Fumio Kishida said the country’s “next easing” of border control rules would take place next month.

After condemning Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and touching on Japan’s economic policies, Mr Kishida told the event in the City: “At the end of last year, Japan strengthened its border control measures in response to the global spread of the Omicron variant.

“It was an essential public-health step to delay the variant’s entry into the country. This allowed us to fortify our healthcare system and promote vaccinations.

“I hope it is not too boastful to say that Japan’s response to Covid-19 has been one of the most successful in the world.

“We have now eased border control measures significantly, with the next easing taking place in June, when Japan will introduce a smoother entry process similar to that of other G7 members.”

The G7 nations - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States - are currently all open to international visitors, with some (such as the US and Italy) still requiring tests or proof of vaccination to enter.

The Japanese government has yet to confirm a specific opening date or new entry rules from June onward, but specialists running tours in the country say the prime minister’s hint is substantial enough for some excitement.

Simon King, co-founder of tour operator InsideJapan, said: “This is something we have waited over two years for and something that can’t come soon enough.... It would seem that Japan is set to open for tourism again in June.”

Business travellers, foreign workers and visitors such as entertainers have been allowed into the country since 1 March, subject to a PCR or LAMP Covid test taken with 72 hours, plus a health form and signed pledge committing to Japan’s Covid guidelines.

Japan’s authorities confused tourists the world over by announcing a “lift” of its blanket travel ban on foreign visitors from 106 countries on 1 March , including the UK and US.

However, it quickly emerged that, with visa exemption agreements still suspended and embassies abroad still restricting visas, tourists were still unable to visit.

Alastair Donnelly, cofounder of Inside Travel Group, told The Independent at the time that, while it wasn’t immediate good news, it was still a “significant” step for British tourists.

“Although this wasn’t the big reopening announcement that InsideJapan and the travel industry was waiting for, every announcement that comes from the Japanese government is significant,” he said.

“The government will have identified a series of steps that need to be taken to reopen the country. Today’s move may have been just a change to a legal technicality, but it was also quite a big move towards opening to international travel.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Russia#Omicron#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy