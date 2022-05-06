Allan Saint-Maximin maintains ‘no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane’

Allan Saint-Maximin has claimed he no reason to be jealous of Sadio Mane in terms of “pure quality”, adding that he his statistics would rival those of the Liverpool star if he had better team-mates.

The Newcastle winger made the suggestion in an interview with French publication So Foot , in which he also said his impact on the football pitch is similar to what Michael Jordan brought to the game of basketball.

Saint-Maximin is a crowd favourite at Newcastle thanks to his exciting dribbling and flair but has only six five goals for the Premier League club this season.

Mane, meanwhile, has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side target an unprecedented quadruple of major honours.

But Saint-Maximin said: “Those who have played alongside me know full well that when it comes to pure quality, I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane.

“But the difference between these great players and me is that they show a lot of things on the pitch.

“The day I get a team-mate who is able to convert the chances I create, I will have 10 to 15 successful assists every season. That will change people’s minds.

“My aim is to do things that leave a mark on people’s minds, and to change the rules.

“In a similar way to what Michael Jordan has managed to do. He has changed people’s lives. Jordan has given motivation to people, and that is beautiful.”