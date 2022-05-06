ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chris Mason asks Laura Kuenssberg for on-air handover as BBC political editor

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvnKD_0fUv4Vxn00

Chris Mason has jokingly asked Laura Kuenssberg for an on-air “handover” during one of their final shows together before he takes over as BBC political editor.

Mason, 42, will take over the high-profile role from Monday after spending more than a decade as political correspondent for BBC News , reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

Kuenssberg is moving to replace Andrew Marr as host of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, with the local elections marking her final assignment before the change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48edlk_0fUv4Vxn00

During a special episode of BBC podcast Electioncast 2022, released on Friday, Mason jokingly asked Kuenssberg for a “handover” but she refused and instead scolded him.

“I am not going to do a handover,” she said.

“What I am going to do is tell you off for the last time, because when I have been in this job I have felt entitled to tell you off, and after today I am not going to be entitled to tell you off.”

Kuenssberg then rebuked Mason for his dirty desk after being sent a picture showing it covered in the remnants of a shepherd’s pie, sweet packets and empty mugs.

She said that from Monday he would be sitting in her “immaculate office”, which she said she had outfitted with scented candles and room spray, before jokingly adding: “What was my office…”

He replied: “I have to admit, Laura’s powers of description were accurate.”

Kuenssberg added: “The political editor of the BBC’s office looking like this. Then I am going to come back and have words. I mean it.

“I didn’t ask anyone to send me this picture, they were just so horrified they sent it to me.”

Mason said her sources “as ever, are impeccable” before admitting he was “blushing”.

Mason, originally from Yorkshire, reportedly only applied for the role of political editor last month, with Adam Fleming, co-presenter of Newscast and a long-standing friend, competing for the job.

According to the corporation’s most recent annual report, Kuenssberg earned between £260,000 and £264,999 for the role.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Andrew Marr
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc News#Westminster Across Tv
The Independent

Dan Walker: Concerned BBC Breakfast host sends message of warning to fans

Dan Walker has sent a message of concern to his followers in regards to his social media presence.TheBBC Breakfast presenter, who is leaving the show for Channel 5’s 5 News next week, posted a video addressing the rise in copycat accounts pretending to be him.He explained that these fake accounts have been messaging his fans, requesting they send over money.In the video, shared on his Twitter and Instagram pages, Walker said: “Hello, just a quick note because in the last few days, I’ve got quite a few messages from people saying they’ve been getting messages from people who are...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coleen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

The high-profile “Wagatha Christie” trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy began on Tuesday at the High Court in London, following on from months of preliminary hearings.Mrs Vardy is suing Mrs Rooney for libel, after Mrs Rooney publicly accused Mrs Vardy of providing The Sun newspaper with stories about her personal life.Mrs Rooney must prove that her social media accusation of Mrs Vardy was “substanitally true”, according to English defamation law.The trial is set to last for seen days at Lon’s Royal Courts of Justice.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
POLITICS
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Experts to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne

This year, the Queen reached a feat no other British monarch has: seven decades on the throne.The Queen ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953 to be sure that an appropriate period of mourning had passed.While Her Majesty officially marked her 70th year as Queen on 6 February, the achievement will be more formally celebrated with an additional bank holiday weekend in June this year.The Platinum Jubilee weekend runs from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June,...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Give the Queen a break! She’s 96 – pulling back from public duties is the proper thing to do

One of the weirdest aspects of British life is how some people obsess over everything the Queen does.I get it, to a certain extent: she’s been around for a long time, she is the head of state and is the only figurehead people have known while everything else has changed. But, honestly, why not give her a break? She’s 96 – why not just let her spend the rest of her time doing lovely, leisurely things like walking around in the woods with her dogs, and stop asking her to come to official events?Instead, people seem horrified by the idea...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy