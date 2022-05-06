Over 100 chocolate, candy products recalled due to salmonella fears

(NEXSTAR) – More than 100 candy and chocolate products made by Strauss Israel and sold in the United States are now under recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Salmonella was found in both the production line and in liquid chocolate at the Israeli factory that made the affected items, according to the FDA news release.

The FDA warns that the items could be infected with salmonella , which can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. In infants, people 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems, salmonella may cause serious illness or even death.

Strauss Israel said the voluntary recall involves products sold in the kosher market across the country under the brand name Elite. The sweets were primarily distributed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Florida, but they were also sold straight to consumers via online vendors such as Amazon.com, Fresh Direct, Passover.com and all Retailer Online Sites.

The recall covers all U.S. product codes for the items, which include Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies.

Israeli health officials released a scathing report Sunday that accused the Strauss Group of a number of oversights and failures that may have contributed to the salmonella spread, according to the Times of Israel .

Among several issues that may have contributed to the salmonella danger, investigators said there had been an intrusion of pigeons into the facility, according to The Jerusalem Post . Strauss Israel acknowledged that the birds did enter a liquid chocolate factory toward the end of March, but said in a statement on their website that the production line itself wasn’t exposed and someone was “immediately” called to remove the pigeons. According to the report, no tests were done that might have linked bird droppings to the salmonella contamination.

The report also alleged the following infractions: making chocolate while the facility was undergoing maintenance, failing to employ a food safety manager after replacing the quality-control team last year and not following milk thawing and storage guidelines that help prevent salmonella contamination.

“We’ve never dealt with an event like this and it’s the biggest recall in Strauss history,” Strauss Group chairperson Ofra Strauss said at a press conference on April 28, the Times of Israel reports. “We will only open the factory when we are sure that everything is safe. I am the chairperson of the company and have been part of all the decisions over the past week. We have all been working hard throughout this week.”

As of Sunday, there were 21 possible salmonella cases in Israel that had links to Strauss Israel, according to the Health Ministry. No illnesses had been reported in the U.S. as of publishing time, the FDA reports.

See a full list of the recalled items below:

KayCo’s Item Number Product Description UPC Size of Package 161454 ELITE HAZELNUT & ALMOND MILK CHOCOLATE BAR 77245110825 100 g 161406 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE BAR WITH STRAWBERRY CREAM 815871010283 100 g 161405 ELITE POPPING ROCKS MILK CHOCOLATE BAR 815871010337 100/90 g 161429 ELITE WHITE CHOCOLATE BAR 815871011471 100 g 161457 ELITE WHITE CHOCOLATE BAR 815871012799 161453 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE WITH BERRY FLAVOR TRUFFLE CREAM BAR 815871011105 100 g 870958 ELITE BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE BAR (P) SPECIAL ORDER 7290000170077 100 g 161401 ELITE BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE BAR 77245109973 161451 ELITE BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE BAR 77245107214 161400 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE BAR 77245109966 100 g 161450 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE BAR 77245107146 870957 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE BAR (P) SPECIAL ORDER 7290000170053 161409 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE WITH PRALINE CREAM 815871015028 100 g 161412 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE WITH HAZELNUT PIECES 815871015035 100 g 161413 ELITE AERATED MILK CHOCOLATE 815871015431 90 g 161414 ELITE MIX CHOCOLATE WITH WAFER ROLLS AND COCONUT 815871015455 95 g 161416 ELITE MIX CHOCOLATE WITH COOKIES AND CARAMELIZED HAZELNUTS 815871015462 95 g 161410 ELITE WHITE & MILK CHOCOLATE BAR WITH STRAWBERRY CREAM 815871014502 100 g 161404 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE BAR WITH LENTILS 815871010252 100 g 161411 ELITE WHITE CHOCOLATE WITH COOKIE PIECES 815871015707 100 g 161405 ELITE POPPING ROCKS MILK CHOCOLATE BAR 815871010337 95 g 161445 ELITE EXTRA CREAMY MILK CHOCOLATE WITH VANILLA & COOKIES 815871012294 95 g 161446 ELITE EXTRA CREAMY MILK CHOCOLATE WITH STRAWBERRY & COOKIES 815871012287 95 g 161443 ELITE EXTRA CREAMY MILK CHOCOLATE 815871012317 90g 161434 ELITE CHOCOLATE WITH STRAWBERRY CREAM 815871012522 50 g 161460 ELITE COLLECTION DARK CHOCOLATE 70% 815871011860 100 g 161461 ELITE COLLECTION DARK CHOCOLATE 85% 815871011853 161408 ELITE BLONDY WITH HAZELNUT CREAM 815871015011 100 g / 3.5 oz 161407 ELITE BLONDY WITH MILK CREAM 815871015004 100 g / 3.5 oz 160420 ELITE BIG BITE PESEK ZMAN 815871010184 55 g 160422 ELITE 45g PESEK ZMAN 815871010146 45 g 160306 ELITE MINI PESEK ZMAN CHOCOLATE BAR 77245108310 400 g 160416 ELITE PESEK ZMAN WAFER ROLL 815871011495 40 g 160533 ELITE PESEK ZMAN ULTIMATE HAZELNUT CREAM 815871015301 45 g 160534 ELITE PESEK ZMAN ULTIMATE COFFEE CREAM 815871015318 35g 160357 ELITE MINI PESEK ZMAN 815871015233 400 g 160429 ELITE PESEK ZMAN PLAY BALL 815871015349 45 g 160595 ELITE BLONDY PESEK ZMAN 815871014243 45 g 160317 ELITE MINI PESEK ZMAN MIX 815871015899 400 g 160305 ELITE MINI MEKUPELET KP 77245109058 400 g 160354 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE LOG 77245101755 25 g 160355 MINI CARAMEL 815871011464 190 g 160358 ELITE MINI COCONUT CREAM CHOCOLATE BARS 815871014977 200 g 160359 ELITE MINI NUTTY CREAM CHOCOLATE BARS 815871014984 200 g 160463 ELITE NUTTY CREAM CHOCOLATE BAR 815871014656 45 g 160310 ELITE MINI SNAP CHOCOLATE BAR 77245108303 400 g 160449 ELITE SNAP BAR 815871013307 45 g 160522 ELITE WHITE SNAP BAR 815871011747 45 g 160323 Mini Snap no added Sugar family Bag 815871016865 220 g 160308 ELITE TAAMI BAR 815871010153 40 g 160316 ELITE WHITE TAAMI BAR 815871015325 40 g 160448 ELITE CRUNCH MILK CHOCOLATE & CREAM BISCUIT 815871012256 100 g 160318 ELITE MINI CHOCOLATE BISCUIT CRUNCH 815871013109 20g 160590 ELITE SWEET @ MIDNIGHT MILK CHOCOLATE 815871014229 200 g 160591 ELITE SWEET @ MIDNIGHT WHITE CHOCOLATE 815871014236 200 g 160412 ELITE SHTIX WITH CREAM AND POPPING ROCKS 815871011044 98 g 160413 ELITE SHTIX WITH CREAM AND LENTILS 815871011051 98 g 160411 ELITE SHTIX WITH MILK CREAM – 8 PIECES 815871011037 98 g 160456 ELITE SHTIX WITH MILK CREAM – 8 PC 815871011822 160352 ELITE MINI MIX CHOCOLATE 77245111303 400 g 160311 ELITE MINI MIX CHOCOLATE BAR 815871012959 390 g 160315 ELITE ASSORTED MINI MIX – SMALL BAG 815871012966 190 g 160309 ELITE TUV TAAM CHOCOLATE WAFER 815871013383 400 g 160439 ELITE TORTIT MEGADIM 40GR 815871012201 40 g 160476 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE COATED RICE CAKES – KITNIYOT 815871011884 70 g 160319 ELITE NIMNIMS SINGLE PACK 815871015097 40 g 160304 ELITE CHOCOLATE BUTTON SHAPED CANDIES – 10 PACKS 815871015660 170 g 160240 ELITE CHOCOLATE HEARTS WITH HAZELNUT CREAM 815871012973 50 g 160510 ELITE MILK CHOCOLATE COINS 746132001743 15 g 160511 ELITE BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE COINS 746132001255 15 g 160105 ELITE STRAWBERRY FLAVORED TOFFEE – SMALL BAG 815871010344 200 / 600 g 160106 ELITE STRAWBERRY FLAVORED TOFFEE – LARGE BAG 815871010368 160806 ELITE SUGAR FREE BLUEBERRY MUST GUM 815871013123 28 g 160804 ELITE SUGAR FREE SPEARMINT MUST GUM 815871010122 28 g 160717 ELITE MUST SPEARMINT GUM – IN A CUP 815871012041 66/28 g 160804 ELITE SUGAR FREE SPEARMINT MUST GUM 815871010122 160716 ELITE MUST REFRESHING MINT GUM – IN A CUP 815871012034 66 g 160805 ELITE SUGAR FREE LEMON MINT MUST GUM 815871013116 28 g 160800 ELITE SUGAR FREE CHERRY MUST GUM 77245110764 28/66 g 160842 ELITE CHERRY GUM WITH SUGAR 815871016209 160860 ELITE S/F SPEARMINT MUST GUM kitniyot 815871012768 28 g 160843 ELITE GRAPE GUM WITH SUGAR 815871015998 66 g 160840 ELITE SPEARMINT GUM WITH SUGAR 815871014625 66 g 160841 ELITE REFRESHING MINT GUM WITH SUGAR 815871014632 66 g 160861 ELITE S/F CLASSIC BAZOOKA GUM kitniyot 815871012744 66 g /28 g 160715 ELITE BAZOOKA BUBBLE GUM – IN A CUP 815871011778 160704 ELITE TUTI FRUITY BAZOOKA GUM 815871010504 160702 ELITE GRAPE BAZOOKA GUM 815871010467 28 g 160756 ELITE ORIGINAL BAZOOKA GUM (BAG) 815871012638 190 g 160706 ELITE FRUIT BAZOOKA GUM (BAG) 77245102219 160478 ELITE GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE WAFERS – KITNIYOT 815871011945 400g / 200 g 160230 ELITE GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE FLAVORED WAFERS 815871013161 160928 ELITE CHOCOLATE WAFERS 815871013147 200g 160210 ELITE PESEK ZMAN SPREAD 12.3OZ 815871013079 350g 160205 ELITE CHOCOLATE SPREAD – DAIRY 77245110306 500g 160201 ELITE CHOCOLATE SPREAD 815871010177 500g 160502 CHOCOLATE COINS MILK DISPLAY BINS ELITE 815871010382 160504 CHOCOLATE COINS MILK Walmart DISPLAY TRAYS ELI 815871011167 160402 CHOCOLATE BAR SHIPPER MEGADIM ELITE (D) 815871010023 160452 CHOCOLATE BAR SHIPPER 3.5OZ [P] ELITE 73490154324 160241 CHOCOLATE HEARTS SHIPPER MEGADIM ELITE (D) 73490154485

Customers who bought the items are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Strauss Israel encourages customers to communicate with them via Facebook , email ( eliterecall@kayco.com ) or their website .

