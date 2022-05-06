ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman who secretly poked holes in partner’s condoms to get pregnant is jailed after ‘stealthing’

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRxns_0fUv4RQt00

A woman who poked holes in her partner’s condom so she could get pregnant has been jailed.

The 39 year-old was convicted of sexual assault in Germany after the ‘ stealthing ‘ incident with her 42 year-old ‘friend with benefits’.

Stealthing is when a condom is removed without consent during intercourse, but it usually involves a man doing it.

The pair were said to be in a casual relationship and had been meeting regularly since the start of 2021, German media reports.

But the regional court in Bielefeld said the woman developed deeper feelings for her partner that were not reciprocated, as the man was happy with the casual arrangement.

Though the woman was unsuccessful in her attempt to become pregnant, the court heard she had sent the man a Whatsapp saying she was and admitted to sabotaging the condoms.

The 42-year-old responded by filing criminal charges against her and she later admitted to attempting to manipulate her partner, according to local newspaper Neue Westfälische.

Initially, the woman was facing charges of rape but this was later reduced to sexual assault. She was jailed for six months.

Judge Astrid Salewski reportedly told the court: “We have written legal history here today.”

The German case comes after California became the first US state to make it a civil offence for someone to remove a condom without their partner’s consent last October.

And according to a 2018 survey of patients at a sexual health clinic in Melbourne, Australia, almost one third of women and 19% of men who have sex with men reported that they had experienced stealthing.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lindsay Sandiford: Inside British grandmother’s Bali prison as she awaits execution by firing squad

A British grandmother is waiting to be executed in a Bali jail.Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death in 2013 by an Indonesian court for trafficking cocaine and faces death by firing squad.The 65-year-old from Teesside is being held in the Kerobokan prison on the tourist-packed island of Bali.Kerobokan is one of Indonesia's most notorious prisons and holds around 1,000 more inmates than the 357 it was built for in 1979. ABC News said in a 2017 report from inside Kerobokan that almost 80 per cent of its prisoners are in on drug charges.At the time of Sandiford’s arrest, there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condoms#Sexual Partner#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Neue Westf Lische
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Germany
rolling out

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post. The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.
NEWARK, NJ
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
Long Beach Tribune

Young mother and father, who admitted that they would forget to feed their son if he was not crying, are arrested for starving the baby to death even though he was born healthy and had no other medical issues

Being a parent is not an easy task and especially young parents-to-be should be very well aware of everything that comes with a having baby. Many sleepless nights and a lot of dedicated time and effort are just few of the things young man and woman were apparently not ready for after their 3-month-old baby was found dead at their home and they are now accused of his death.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy