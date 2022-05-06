ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

S4 Capital posts revenue surge as Martin Sorrell apologises for results delay

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imAhq_0fUv4PfR00

S4 Capital has reported that its revenue doubled in 2021, as boss Sir Martin Sorrell apologised for the “unacceptable and embarrassing” delay in posting full-year results.

Shares in the advertising agency rose almost 20% on Thursday after the company announced it would be publishing the results more than a month after it said auditors had failed to sign them off.

The delay had been announced just an hour before the results were initially due, wiping almost a third off the agency’s market value.

Sir Martin said on Friday that he will be making significant changes to the company’s governance and tightening financial controls in the wake of the auditing failures.

He said: “Whilst this growth, both organic and through business combinations, is very satisfying, the delay in producing our 2021 results is unacceptable and embarrassing, and significant changes in our financial control, risk and governance structure and resources are being implemented and planned.”

The former WPP boss founded the company in 2018 and it employs more than 8,400 people in 33 countries.

Profits rose to £687 million in 2021, up from £343 million the previous year, after winning a series of new clients.

S4 Capital works with the likes of Facebook, HP, Google , Amazon and Netflix.

The business plans to add five more “whopper” clients to its portfolio in the year ahead as well as investing in its financial team to avoid auditing delays happening again.

Sir Martin attributed the agency’s growth in part to the pandemic accelerating digital transformation and creating more demand from companies wanting digital marketing expertise.

He also credited S4 Capital’s global team responding “unflinchingly” to the Ukraine war and said he believes 2022 will be a good year for the business, with consumers temporarily insulated from the impact of inflation on savings.

He added: “This is despite the significant inflation, higher interest rates, continued Covid lockdowns in China , and the bitter, vicious war in Ukraine – which will raise risk levels for clients in Central and Eastern Europe, and to a lesser extent Asia Pacific, whilst lowering them in North and South America.”

Shares in the company rose by 4% to 338.9p in early trading on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Peloton quarterly revenue tumbles on weak demand, shares plunge

May 10 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) reported a 23.6% fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, battered by lower demand for its stationary exercise bikes and tread machines from fitness enthusiasts returning to gyms as pandemic curbs eased. The company's shares tumbled 16.9% to $11.7 in trading before the...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sorrell
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South America#Wpp#Interest Rates#S4 Capital
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Robust action’ to follow if energy direct debit increases are unfair – Ofgem

“Robust enforcement action” will be taken if energy companies are found to have treated consumers unfairly when increasing direct debit payments, officials from the regulator Ofgem have said.A “very invasive” review is under way into the way energy companies use direct debits, they said.It follows concerns raised by Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert website, which said at least 30% of customers with British Gas, Octopus Energy and Shell Energy had their direct debits increased by 100%.Mr Lewis said the scale of the direct debit increases “smells wrong” – even when accounting for the recent increase of the energy price cap.Neil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
The Independent

Food prices to surge further as farmers ditch fertiliser due to soaring costs

UK shoppers have been warned they face a further surge in food prices as a fivefold increase in fertiliser costs puts the nation’s food production under increasing strain.Figures obtained by The Independent show that sales of fertiliser plunged by more than a third last month, prompting fears of a fall in crop yields that threatens to push up the price of dairy, lamb, beef and wheat. The latest data will add to fears about rocketing levels of food poverty in the UK after research suggested that 2 million people were skipping meals because a “catastrophic” cost-of-living crisis meant they could...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Novavax's 22% Post-Earnings Plunge: 5 Factors That Took Toll

Novavax turned in disappointing quarterly results late Monday, sending the stock sharply lower. The top- and bottom-line misses, a lack of clarity on the uptake in low- and middle-income countries and delay in U.S. launch worried investors. Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares slumped 22.27% after-hours on Monday, reacting to its quarterly...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Overwhelming need’ for windfall tax on energy firms, Tesco chairman says

The chairman of Tesco has said there is an “overwhelming need” for a windfall tax on energy companies after seeing the supermarket’s customers “extremely stretched”.John Allan made the comment to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the Queen’s speech on Tuesday.Asked about what he wanted to see from the speech at the opening of Parliament, he said: “First of all, I think action to help people cope with a very, very sharp increase in energy prices.“It’s harder for people to mitigate energy than it is with food, and I think there’s an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

TikTok staff speak out about toxic work culture and emphasis on ‘relentless productivity’

Staff at the social media network TikTok claim to be suffering burnout and severe mental distress due to its punishing workplace culture. US workers have said the tech giant demands “relentless productivity and secrecy to a degree uncommon in the industry”, while one woman said she felt so pressured to attend back-to-back meetings that she did not have time to change her sanitary protection.Exhausting hours and sleep deprivation are common amongst staff, while some employees said they averaged 85 hours of meetings per week.TikTok’s US operations are based in Los Angeles, but staff told The Wall Street Journalthat they were...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Pfizer to buy Biohaven Pharmaceutical in $11.6 billion deal

May 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it will buy migraine drug maker Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) for about $11.6 billion in cash. Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Biohaven not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash, a 78.6% premium to Biohaven's last closing price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Ryanair passport row: adjudicator sides with airline despite evidence to the contrary

After Ryanair wrongly denied boarding to a passenger by misapplying passport validity rules, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provider has sided with the airline.In January Dr Rebekah Schiff was booked to fly with Ryanair from London Stansted to Seville in southern Spain. Her passport, issued on 22 February 2012 and expiring on 22 November 2022, passed the two European Union tests for British citizens:Issued less than 10 years earlier on the day of departure.Expiring at least three months after the intended day of return.At the time, Ryanair applied its own, incorrect version of the first condition – insisting the passport must...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Meta Platforms (FB.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Google owner-Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)...
STOCKS
The Independent

Voices: Call me a ‘doomster and gloomster’ if you like – but this is how bad the economy could get

Spare a thought for Rishi Sunak. A few months ago, he was the country’s most popular politician. Now he is in strongly negative territory. In a few months’ time, he could be the most hated man in the country as economic hardship really bites.But how bad could it get? I thought I was in danger of getting myself labelled a “doomster and gloomster” a month ago when I trailed the idea of double digit inflation and recession later in the year or next year. Now, even the governor of the Bank of England is saying as much, as the Bank...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

640K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy