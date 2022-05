Thrift shopping is a thrill in and of itself. One Kentucky mom hit the haul of a lifetime when she was thrift shopping in Florida and these finds are unreal. If you've never been thrift shopping it is a whole other level of fun. It requires a special type of patience. You can find just about anything you're looking for if you just take the time to search for the diamond in the rough.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO