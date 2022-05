This western conference series will continue in Nashville with a matinee game three as the Predators play host to the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators will look to finally get on the board after losing game one 7-2 and then getting dominated in overtime for a game two final score of 2-1. Can the Predators finally steal a win at home today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.

