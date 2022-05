This racer is unlike anything most of us have ever seen. Ford has had a considerable reputation within the American performance car market since creating cars like the Mustang in 1964. The term pony car was virtually invented by this wild stallion for its focus on being bigger than a sports car but smaller than a muscle car. Essentially, you could think of a muscle car as a bodybuilder while a sports car is like a track star. The pony car rides the fine line between power and agility to create a vehicle akin to a fighter. Just like Ali, the Mustang quickly gained a name for itself by skirting through the track and taking advantage of its superb handling and responsive controls. So what could be better than a pristinely kept race-bred performance machine to showcase the Mustang's legendary performance history?

