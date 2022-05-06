ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Take Time To Think

By Get Up!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xocxb_0fUuzAkP00

Source: Dr. Willie Jolley Courtesy / https://williejolley.com/

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley starts a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win right now from his book “It Only Takes a Minute To Change Your Life.”  Today’s principle is “take time to think.”

Dr. Jolley : Step number five is to take time daily to think. Most people are busy from the moment they get up to the moment they go to bed. They are busy, they have places to go people to see things to do. Yet it is important to take a few minutes out every day for creative fun. So start by asking, What do I want to accomplish today? And then what am I doing and are going to do to accomplish it? So decide what you want? Write it down, read your goals, set a date for accomplishment, and then take time every day for creative thought. You will be amazed at how you respond to make big things happen in your life.

