ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Wet, cold and windy conditions expected Saturday across the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nym6_0fUuyjYL00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says wet, cold and windy conditions are expected in the Hudson Valley on Saturday.


Periods of mainly light to moderate rain continues Saturday. It will be windy and colder, with gusts around 35 mph and wind chills mainly in the low-40s. It looks drier but still breezy and cool on Mother's Day Sunday.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: STORM WATCH - Periods of rain showers. Windy and colder. Highs around 50. Wind gusts 20 to 35 mph. Wind chills: mostly low-40s. Some upper-30s for the feels-like temp north and west!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with still a few showers possible. Lows around 40. Wind chills: 30s

SUNDAY: MOTHER'S DAY - Partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the low- to mid-50s. Lows around 43.

NEXT WEEK: A noticeable warmup! 60s Monday/Tuesday and then 70s likely starting on Wednesday! A lot of next week looks dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEs5j_0fUuyjYL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7tIa_0fUuyjYL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxfyK_0fUuyjYL00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Dry conditions with warmup for the rest of the week

TUESDAY: Sunny - breezy and a touch warmer, with highs around 72. Lows near 48. WEDNESDAY: Sun and some high clouds. Highs around 75. Lows around 52. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy - warm - highs around 77. Some spots flirt with 80 Lows near 56. FRIDAY: Sun with...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sunny and dry Wednesday in the Hudson Valley; highs around 73

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says it will be a sunny Wednesday in the Hudson Valley with high temperatures reaching 73 degrees. He says the possibility of some rain returns on Friday and for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Sun and some high clouds. Highs around 73. Lows around 52.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Some sun, less wind ahead of rainy weekend

It will be partly sunny and less windy the next few days ahead of some rain. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the mid-60s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

DOC: 25-year-old inmate dies on Rikers Island

The New York City Department of Corrections says there was another inmate death on Rikers Island. The DOC released a document overnight that announced the death of 25-year-old Dashawn Carter. News 12 was told he was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center and died Saturday. His cause of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Beautiful, breezy weather to stick around Wednesday

The beautiful weather is sticking around for the next few days. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with some high clouds around. It will still be a tad breezy but much less wind than Tuesday. The rest of the week looks nice...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Prosecutor: Remains of human fetus found inside Wayne home

Law enforcement officials in Passaic County are investigating an incident where the remains of a human fetus were found in the basement of a home. The remains of that child are now in the possession of the county medical examiner. An autopsy will determine how the child died. Officials say...
WAYNE, NJ
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy