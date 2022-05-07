STORM WATCH: Wet, cold and windy conditions expected Saturday across the Hudson Valley

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says wet, cold and windy conditions are expected in the Hudson Valley on Saturday.



Periods of mainly light to moderate rain continues Saturday. It will be windy and colder, with gusts around 35 mph and wind chills mainly in the low-40s. It looks drier but still breezy and cool on Mother's Day Sunday.



FORECAST:

SATURDAY: STORM WATCH - Periods of rain showers. Windy and colder. Highs around 50. Wind gusts 20 to 35 mph. Wind chills: mostly low-40s. Some upper-30s for the feels-like temp north and west!



SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with still a few showers possible. Lows around 40. Wind chills: 30s



SUNDAY: MOTHER'S DAY - Partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the low- to mid-50s. Lows around 43.



NEXT WEEK: A noticeable warmup! 60s Monday/Tuesday and then 70s likely starting on Wednesday! A lot of next week looks dry.