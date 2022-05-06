Column: IU administration means to fracture our community with response to strike

Since the strike began three weeks ago, we’ve witnessed a pattern of strategies from IU’s administration, wherein they claim that recognizing the graduate workers’ union and entering a bargaining process would fracture the IU community.

These claims are false.

The reality is that unionization represents organized, multilayered solidarity, which is exactly why IU administrators are so threatened by it. The real perpetrators of community fracturing are, in fact, the IU administration. They know that our collective power lies in our solidarities, in our connections, in our willingness to organize ourselves. Which is why they try to divide us.

Consider that the union was formed three years ago, and since then, organizers have been working hard building a representative structure, holding social events, and growing our community. For me, a student who arrived at the height of the pandemic, the union has been crucial to my support network. Through it, I have met dedicated, brilliant individuals who care about their students, who pursue important research despite having no time, and who support each other through it all. Communicating with IU’s bureaucracy has felt like shouting into a cavern, but with the union, I have a voice.

The administration sees our collective power. They see our undergraduate and faculty support. Their tactics are designed to turn us against each other. In short, to stop unionization, they must fracture IU’s community.

Undergraduates in the College of Arts and Sciences (COAS), for example, were asked to report striking graduate workers. Except we have never been anonymous. This tactic was about enrolling undergraduates, whom the IU administration supposedly serves, in a panopticon-style project of surveillance.

Meanwhile, faculty were told earlier this month by Provost Rahul Shrivastav to discipline striking workers. Faculty, who we trust with our education, are apparently the eyes and ears of an administration whose only aim is its own control over profits.

Meanwhile, our efforts garner favor. The Bloomington City Council voiced their support. The Modern Language Association endorsed us. The Chronicle of Higher Education brought our efforts to the national stage.

What is truly baffling is watching this administration pose as a sympathetic benefactor. Last Monday, Provost Shrinastav sent graduate students a long email, condescendingly reminding us he was a graduate student once too and telling strikers: "Your voices have been heard.” With grading deadlines looming, he implored us — or threatened us — to “please consider your ethical and contractual obligations to your students and ensure that you complete your SAA responsibilities.”

Then, this past Sunday, Dean Van Kooten met with graduate students and, refusing to challenge the Provost’s rigid stance, offered instead to create a committee within COAS of elected graduate workers who would, in essence, fulfill the function of a union. He claimed that a committee that functions under the purview of the school — and not independently from the school — is not a union-busting tactic, and he claimed he wanted to cooperate to end the strike. And then he reminded us that graduate workers “cost” more than adjunct lecturers (who are also horribly paid). He neglected to mention how much he costs: a whopping $408,000 a year.

To the IU administration: Hearing and listening are different things. If you have heard us, it’s because we’re loud, because we’re screaming into megaphones, and because we’ve disrupted IU’s usual business.

Recognizing the union would end the strike. Your stubborn refusals only demonstrate the hollowness of your claims of wanting to help. We see your tactics, your malicious threats and your moral posturing, tactics meant to disrupt the community we have worked so hard to form.

We will not be fooled.

Jeff Moscaritolo is a Ph.D. student at Indiana University.