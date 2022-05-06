ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Greenfield, MO

South Greenfield Man Drowns in Swift-moving Water

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
A South Greenfield man drowned yesterday when he attempted to cross a roadway with swift-moving water running across it. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...

