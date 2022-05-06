ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami GP Could Drive F1 Beyond Consensus Forecasts

By JohnWallStreet
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCMeT_0fUuvL1s00

Click here to read the full article.

The Formula One racing circuit will make its first-ever stop in Miami this weekend. Interest in ( and around ) the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is high. Some 240,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out event, and TickPick reports the average purchase price for a three-day pass on the secondary marketplace is $1,790 (the most ever for an F1 race in the U.S.). It is unclear how many of the passes sold were trading hands for the first time.

Shareholders of F1 owner Liberty Media will not benefit from the strong gate receipts or vibrant secondary market (at least not in the short term). “Most of [the proceeds] accrue to the promoter because we have a fixed deal,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei explained. But should the enthusiasm for the event translate into a strong television rating on Sunday afternoon, then, Maffei believes, it will “set the tone for a competitive bidding process on [the sport’s] U.S. rights,” which are up for renewal at the end of the year. Benchmark equity research analyst Matthew Harrigan says a meaningful increase in domestic rights revenue (ESPN is believed to be paying mid-to-high single-digit millions currently) has the potential to move the FWON stock price. “When you look at the consensus street forecasts, in general, [analysts] have adjusted OIBDA [across all revenue buckets] going up maybe $50, $60, $70 million a year for the next three years… So [a large increase in U.S. rights fees] is certainly not something that is being layered into the numbers.”

JWS’ Take: While this weekend marks F1’s first event in Miami, the global racing circuit is not new to the U.S. market. The sport has made an annual stop in Austin since 2012 (and raced in other cities prior to that). Last year’s race at Austin’s COTA drew around 400,000 fans over three days, setting a new attendance record in the process.

The success of that event was not unexpected—momentum had been building for it over the last couple of years. So F1 was certainly optimistic the U.S. would embrace a second race. But Maffei made it sound as if Miami is exceeding expectations. “This [race] is brand new, and for something to be birthed at such a level and such a volume of noise and interest is amazing.”

The CEO believes the demand for tickets is the result of several positive trends, including growing interest in the sport stateside (in part a byproduct of the Netflix series Drive to Survive ) and an expected improvements in on-track racing product (see: more overtaking, competition between Ferrari and Red Bull). Miami’s reputation as a party city has also been a factor in attracting fans—including many attending their first F1 race.

High-end experiences at the Miami GP were sold for more money than at any other F1 race in history. But as Maffei noted, it is the promoter (in this case, Relevent Sports Group and Hard Rock Stadium) that prices the tickets and enjoys the benefits associated with a particularly strong buyers market.

Liberty Media has never promoted an F1 race. But that will change come 2023 when it adds a third U.S. stop—Las Vegas—to the schedule. “We’re actually going to be [promoting] that one ourselves,” Maffei said. Las Vegas’ proximity to Liberty’s Denver-area headquarters gave the company confidence it could manage the additional responsibilities.

The chief executive hopes the experience will provide the organization with a better understanding of that side of the business and create a new revenue opportunity. While F1 has not set pricing for the race yet, Maffei anticipates, “Las Vegas will be a very good market.”

In theory, Relevent Sport Group’s ability to command high prices would seem like a positive development for the sport. But one long-time racing insider who asked to remain anonymous says sky-high prices are “not sustainable” and could wind up “diluting” the South Florida fan base.

Maffei agrees that F1 does not want to be pricing fans out in a new market. But he is confident that there are enough race-related offerings to satisfy fans with varying budgets this weekend. “There are many tiers at which [fans] can participate, from watching on television all the way to the most expensive experiences. It’s not as if [the options are] only at that high level.”

The demand for this weekend’s event is unlikely to lead to more races in the U.S. Maffei said he truly believes “three is the healthy, expected maximum.” It’s worth noting Montreal also has a race.

But strong TV viewership (remember, the time zone is going to be favorable for U.S. fans) could be a boon to the sport as it continues to engage in U.S. media rights negotiations. “F1 is in a remarkably good position to get a high rating [on Sunday afternoon] and to monetize it through higher fees,” Harrigan said. “I’ve heard people say there is resistance to the $75 million [a year] type number. To me, that seems a little bit low,” particularly if F1 is willing to incorporate more interstitial advertising into the broadcast. Of course, F1 would not keep all of the incremental revenue. The teams are entitled to a portion of it.

The CEO refused to let on if F1 plans to re-up with a traditional linear broadcast partner or pursue the potentially more lucrative streaming route. Since it’s a relatively novel sport in the U.S., which is heavily reliant on sponsorship and advertising revenue, one would assume F1 would lean towards the reach of linear television. Remember, Steve Phelps told us back in February that “a network or over-the-air component is going to continue to be an important component for [his sport moving forward.]”

Maffei certainly did not rule out that approach. But he noted that the F1 and NASCAR fan is not necessarily the same individual. “Our demo is higher [in terms of household revenue] as the pinnacle of motorsports.” It is also an increasingly young and female audience, which could in theory make digital a more viable option.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sportico

Tiger Preps for PGA Championship as Mickelson LIV Deal Takes Shape

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened in golf over the last seven days, but the flurry of headlines produced little clarity. On Tuesday, the PGA of America released the list of players who’d registered for the PGA Championship, which will take place May 19-22, and both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the defending champion, were signed up. Woods even made a Thursday scouting trip to the host venue, Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., although he hasn’t said for sure if he’ll tee it up and probably won’t until days before the event. Mickelson, on the other hand, emerged...
MLB
Sportico

Wimbledon Russian Ban Tests Discrimination Limits as ATP Objects

Click here to read the full article. As first reported by Sportico, the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs the Wimbledon tournament, has banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon in June. The move represents an explicit form of national origin discrimination that, in an employment situation, would be regarded as illegal. It also invites discussion on the absence of a limiting principle when future geopolitical conflicts arise. In a statement, the AELTC says, “it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.” The ban...
UEFA
Sportico

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton Join Chelsea Bidding in Harris/Blitzer Group

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined the bidding for English soccer giant Chelsea, according to someone familiar with the plans. The two stars, among the highest paid athletes in the world, have joined a group led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. The group is one of the three remaining bidders for the soccer team, which is expected to fetch more than $4 billion. The Chelsea sale is entering the final stages, as prospective buyers prep final offers and add new investors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Danica Patrick Broadcasting On Sunday: Fans React

Formula 1 has arrived in the United States. On Sunday, the F1 Grand Prix will take place in Miami, Florida. The electric race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ABC. It should be a fun day. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

The Miami Grand Prix Track Is Designed to Thrill Formula 1 Fans

As Formula 1 racers gear up for the inaugural 2022 Miami Grand Prix tomorrow, Sunday, May 8, racing fans have questions about the new Miami International Autodrome. Namely, is the Miami F1 track permanent?. Article continues below advertisement. The answer is yes… and no! The track surface is “a temporary...
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Maffei
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula One Racing#Advertising#Las Vegas#F1 Race#Tickpick#Liberty Media#Espn#Fwon#Oibda
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
Yardbarker

Watch: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after winning Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterward. Rich Strike was an 80-1 long shot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dangerous Post-Race Incident

John Hunter Nemechek's win at the Dead on Tools 200 on Friday was almost marred by an unfortunate post-race incident. As Nemechek was being interviewed following his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series of 2022, a beer thrown from the crowd nearly beaned him. It wound up striking his car.
MOTORSPORTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy