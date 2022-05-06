High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday's results
Baseball
Highland vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Gidney Ave. Field, ppd.
Poughkeepsie at New Paltz, ppd.
Rhinebeck vs. Spackenkill at Orville A Todd MS, ppd.
Softball
Rhinebeck 16, Germantown 2
Millbrook at Dover, ppd.
Poughkeepsie at New Paltz, ppd.
Webutuck vs. Ellenville at Berme Road Field, ppd.
Boys lacrosse
Highland at Wallkill
Cornwall at Our Lady of Lourdes
Girls lacrosse
Franklin D. Roosevelt 10, Newburgh Free Academy 9 (3 OT)
Red Hook 17, Highland 5
Wappingers 17, Carmel 7
New Paltz vs. Cornwall at Cornwall MS
Tennis
Wallkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, ppd.
New Paltz at Pine Plains, ppd.
Saugerties at Rhinebeck, ppd.
Red Hook at Spackenkill, ppd.
Unified basketball
New Paltz vs. Monroe White at Monroe-Woodbury
Arlington vs. Wappingers at John Jay-East Fishkill
Kingston at Pine Plains
Track and field
Monroe-Woodbury Invitational
Saturday's events
Baseball
Spackenkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.
Chatham vs. Pine Plains at Cantine Field, 1 p.m.
Rondout Valley at Highland, 3:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic vs. Marlboro at Cantine Field, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Red Hook, 2 p.m.
New Paltz at Rondout Valley, 7 p.m.
Track and field
Franklin D. Roosevelt Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sunday's events
No events scheduled
