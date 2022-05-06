ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday's results

Baseball

Highland vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Gidney Ave. Field, ppd.

Poughkeepsie at New Paltz, ppd.

Rhinebeck vs. Spackenkill at Orville A Todd MS, ppd.

Softball

Rhinebeck 16, Germantown 2

Millbrook at Dover, ppd.

Poughkeepsie at New Paltz, ppd.

Webutuck vs. Ellenville at Berme Road Field, ppd.

Boys lacrosse

Highland at Wallkill

Cornwall at Our Lady of Lourdes

Girls lacrosse

Franklin D. Roosevelt 10, Newburgh Free Academy 9 (3 OT)

Red Hook 17, Highland 5

Wappingers 17, Carmel 7

New Paltz vs. Cornwall at Cornwall MS

Tennis

Wallkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, ppd.

New Paltz at Pine Plains, ppd.

Saugerties at Rhinebeck, ppd.

Red Hook at Spackenkill, ppd.

Unified basketball

New Paltz vs. Monroe White at Monroe-Woodbury

Arlington vs. Wappingers at John Jay-East Fishkill

Kingston at Pine Plains

Track and field

Monroe-Woodbury Invitational

Saturday's events

Baseball

Spackenkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.

Chatham vs. Pine Plains at Cantine Field, 1 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Highland, 3:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic vs. Marlboro at Cantine Field, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Red Hook, 2 p.m.

New Paltz at Rondout Valley, 7 p.m.

Track and field

Franklin D. Roosevelt Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sunday's events

No events scheduled

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule

