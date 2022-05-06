Eagles invite Penn State basketball player to tryout at tight end

When you hear that the Philadelphia Eagles are inviting a former Penn State player to their rookie minicamp this weekend, you would probably assume that former Nittany Lion put on shoulder pads and take a few reps on the field in Beaver Stadium. Instead, this former Penn State player was representing the university on the basketball court. John Harrar , the big man on the Penn State men’s basketball roster the last few years, has accepted an invitation to try out for the Eagles at tight end this weekend.

The 6’8″ basketball player does have some football experience to recall from his high school days at Strath Haven, so he isn’t completely new to the idea of catching a football as an offensive weapon. And the Eagles do appear to be addressing their tight end depth going into the new season. The Eagles used one of their later draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft to select Grant Calcaterra out of SMU.

At one point, Harrar was considering playing college football as well. Harrar had previously accepted an offer to Army to play tight end. But he eventually changed his mind and opted to pursue basketball at Penn State. Perhaps it is funny how life works out sometimes.

We’ll see what the reports on Harrar out of the Eagles minicamp this weekend. Could this be a surprise story in the making? Only time will tell for sure.

