Amarillo, TX

One Small Step Podcast: Episode 5

hppr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pair were both raised as self-described "military brats" and discuss some of the similarities and differences in...

www.hppr.org

The Top 4 Most Alligator Infested Lakes In Texas

Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
Did You Know There’s A Holy City Under Greenbelt Lake?

The Texas panhandle was a rough and rowdy place in its early days. Gamblers, outlaws, ladies of the night, and legendary lawmen all called this place home. One town wanted to be different. Saint's Roost was a "holy" town, that wound up underwater. Saint's Roost - The Original Clarendon, TX.
The Sinful Ghost Of An Ultimate Texas Panhandle Ghost Town

There are plenty of ghost towns scattered across the high plains in the Texas panhandle. Many of them have left behind some trace that they were there. This one didn't, which makes it the ultimate Texas panhandle ghost town. Oil Booms, Bootleggers, And The Texas Panhandle. Many ghost towns in...
The 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a state with a lot to offer. It's the second-largest state in the US, and it's geographically and culturally diverse. That means there are a lot of unique attractions and things to do. You can go to the big cities, like Houston and Dallas, or you can explore the small towns and rural areas. There's something for everyone in Texas. And if you're looking for adventure, you'll find it here too. From skiing and hiking in the mountains to kayaking and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in Texas. So if you're looking for a place to have some fun and adventure, Texas is definitely worth considering.
Amarillo Tire Business Getting New Location

All over Amarillo, you see different buildings going up. If you're like me, you always want to know, what's going there, what business is coming. There's a piece of land on I-27 at the Bell Exit next to Tractor Supply and it's about to be booming with construction. A new...
