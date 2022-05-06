ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Going to the Anderson County Fair this weekend? Here's what to know

By Sarah Sheridan, Anderson Independent Mail
 4 days ago

It is that time of year again — one of the largest fairs in the Upstate is about to start in Anderson.

The Great Anderson County Fair attracts over 75,000 people each year with a variety of special deals each day to draw crowds.

And yes, there will be some nostalgic treats to eat.

Here's what to know about the two weeks of the fair:

Where is the Anderson County Fair?

The fair will be at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center at 3027 MLK Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBayh_0fUum1HY00

When is the Anderson County Fair?

The fair is May 5-15, Monday-Thursday: 4-10PM, Friday: 4-11PM, Saturday: 11AM-11PM, Sunday: 12:30PM-10PM.

  • Thursday, May 5- Opening Day, free admission with 7 non-perishable food items benefitting Haven of Rest Ministries
  • Friday, May 6- Senior Citizens Day, seniors 55 & older get in for free
  • Saturday, May 7
  • Sunday, May 8- Mother's Day + School Special
  • Monday, May 9- Student Day
  • Tuesday, May 10- $2 Tuesday
  • Wednesday, May 11 - College Day
  • Thursday, May 12- Heroes Day
  • Friday, May 13
  • Saturday, May 14
  • Sunday, May 15 - Last Blast

More fun on the way: A $100,000 slide getting you up to 35 miles an hour coming to Anderson

Date night? Kid-friendly?: Here are all sorts of things to do near Anderson County

Cost of the Anderson County Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOYlY_0fUum1HY00

To get into the fair costs $7 but children 10 years and under can enter for free. As far as rides, here are the unlimited rides daily costs:

  • May 5- $20 for unlimited rides
  • May 6- $25 for unlimited rides
  • May 7- Free admission and rides 11am-noon, $25 for unlimited rides
  • May 8- Free admission for moms, and students, free rides for students 12:30p.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • May 9- Free admission for students 18 & under, $15 unlimited rides
  • May 10- $2 Admission, $2 Rides, $2 Food Bites, $2 games
  • May 11- Free admission for college students, $20 unlimited rides
  • May 12- $15 unlimited rides, all active, reserve or retired military veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders & healthcare workers admitted free
  • May 13- $25 unlimited rides
  • May 14- $25 unlimited rides

Buy tickets here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XFa4_0fUum1HY00

What's new at the Anderson County Fair?

Along with a variety of rides, games and food vendors, here's some specifics to look forward to:

  • New ride: Jekyll & Hyde, 130-foot tall extreme ride
  • New shows: Johnny Rockett's Cycle Circus, Jurassic Kingdom
  • Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo
  • Sea Lion Splash
  • MagicMan TJ Hill, comedy and astonishment show
  • Rosaire's Royal Racers, racing pigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g97nr_0fUum1HY00

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

Comments / 3

