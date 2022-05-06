ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters approve tax levy for Richmond Memorial Library

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
 2 days ago

Nearly 80 percent of Thursday’s voters approved the requested tax levy for the 2022-23 Richmond Memorial Library budget, Director Bob Conrad says.

A tax levy increase of $21,865 — the first such increase in three years — fell under the allowable tax cap at a 1.6 percent increase, he said. Voters approved the proposition for the Batavia Board of Education to increase the annual appropriation from $1,359,604 to $l,381,469 to benefit the library.

