Friday, May 6 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of licenses for this year’s deer hunt in North Dakota has been reduced because of an outbreak of a viral disease last year. The state Game and Fish Department is making 64,200 licenses available, down 8,000 from last year. The drought in North Dakota last year created perfect breeding […]
