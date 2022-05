According to reports, this new standard is called “Passkey” or “multi-device FIDO credential.”. The rise in cyberattack cases has left users with no option but to generate complex passwords made up of long string characters to secure their accounts. However, it seems this will change anytime soon. Global tech giants including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have joined hands to launch a campaign to kill the password. This is to mark the world password day celebrated on the first Thursday of May.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO