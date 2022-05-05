ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Ella Mai Gets Candid About Growth In Her New Music & Inspirations [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago

Ella Mai has broken records with her breakout single “Boo’d Up” and now the “Princess of R&B” is back with her heart on her sleeve with new music.

The Grammy-winning artist opens up about what she’s learned since her breakout album and what she hopes to bring to the table with her next project. Ella Mai talks about her album, Heart On My Sleeve and what’s to come.

