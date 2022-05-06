ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Found in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
Jude Walker

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that another body was pulled from the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon in Arabi.

According to deputies, the body was found near the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery.

A spokeswoman with the Harbor Police Department said the body was recovered around 6:30 pm after police received a call of a body in the water.

While police would not confirm the identity of the deceased, the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson has positively identified the body as his daughter.

You may recall that three children went missing on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after plunging into the Mississippi River.

WGNO

15-year-old Kevin Poole along with two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, ages 14 and 8, were the three that went missing.

Poole's body was found this past Monday morning near the Orleans Bywater area.

This, of course, now only leaves Ally Wilson still missing.

