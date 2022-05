Emma Raducanu will play in front of a British crowd at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham next month.It is set to be a first competitive appearance in her home country for the 19-year-old since her remarkable US Open triumph.Raducanu’s only previous WTA Tour event in Britain was in Nottingham last summer prior to her big breakthrough at Wimbledon.The teenager said: “I can’t wait to play in Britain again and I’m delighted to be competing at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham in the 40th year of this terrific showcase for women’s tennis.“It will be great to get back on to the...

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO